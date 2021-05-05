Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after buying an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. 31,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,537. The firm has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

