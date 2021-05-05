Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,544 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. 241,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,951. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

