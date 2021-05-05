MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 8.1% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.54 or 0.00020955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $123.79 million and $3,911.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00711168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.46 or 0.02468975 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,729,206 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

