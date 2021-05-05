Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.