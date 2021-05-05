M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.74

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 99.01 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.71. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.90 ($1.37).

