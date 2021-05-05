MFS Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
MIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
