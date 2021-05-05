Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Methanex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Methanex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

