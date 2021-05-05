MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0327

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $82.79 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00070492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00276075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.33 or 0.01185465 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.93 or 0.00753720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,334.62 or 0.99793561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,699,575,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,083,415 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.