Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.0-920.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.91 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.370 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. 101,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

