Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.67. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,141 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

