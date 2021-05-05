MEG Energy’s (MEG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.05.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

