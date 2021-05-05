Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 83,124 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 11,202.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,776. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

