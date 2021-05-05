Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 586.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 77,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,641. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

