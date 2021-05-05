Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 263.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 319,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $152.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

