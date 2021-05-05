Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,574 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 312.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. 396,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,965,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

