Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,069 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2,766.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

MRNA stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.66. 78,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,744,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,724,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,044,304 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

