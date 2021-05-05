Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $302.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.56% from the company’s current price.

MED has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast stock opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.09. Medifast has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

