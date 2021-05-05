Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.69-$14.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-$1.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Medifast also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.690-14.140 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $36.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.00. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,496. Medifast has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.