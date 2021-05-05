Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.690-14.140 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.69-$14.14 EPS.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $9.10 on Tuesday, hitting $225.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,496. Medifast has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

