MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 1,027,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,776. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

