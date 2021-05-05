McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

