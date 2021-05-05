Mathes Company Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

