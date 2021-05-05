Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.24. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. Materion has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

