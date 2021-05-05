Match Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,109 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the typical volume of 1,085 put options.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. 51,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.50, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

