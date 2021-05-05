Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.15

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 13807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

