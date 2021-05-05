Mastercard Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

MA stock opened at $375.91 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

