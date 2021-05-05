Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of Mastech Digital worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MHH opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
