Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of Mastech Digital worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

