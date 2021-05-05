Marwyn Value Investors Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.27 (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MVI traded up GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 119.73 ($1.56). 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,376. The company has a market cap of £73.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.22.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

