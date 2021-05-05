Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Barclays

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Barclays from $275.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.95.

MLM stock opened at $373.43 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $373.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.38 and a 200-day moving average of $304.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

