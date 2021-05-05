Mark T. Czaja Sells 653 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $315.70. 521,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

