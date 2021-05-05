Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

