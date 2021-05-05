ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ManTech International stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.65. 5,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after buying an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

