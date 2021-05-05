Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 806 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

