Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

Shares of ROK opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

