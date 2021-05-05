Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 14,981 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.