Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 194,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 876.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

