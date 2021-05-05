Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

