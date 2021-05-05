Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $78.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

