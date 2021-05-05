Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

MBUU traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 340,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,883. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

