Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.
MBUU traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 340,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,883. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.94.
In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
