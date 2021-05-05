Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. 221,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

