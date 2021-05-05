Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 105.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

MAIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. 144,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

