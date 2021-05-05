MaidSafeCoin (MAID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $941,661.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $405.41 million and approximately $941,661.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00263745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.96 or 0.01134822 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00712449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,621.34 or 0.99990935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

