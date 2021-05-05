MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. MagnaChip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of MX stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 572,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 134,722 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

