Magna International (MGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

