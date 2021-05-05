MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

MGNX stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

