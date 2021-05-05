M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $969,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $70,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $995,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 155,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,747. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.