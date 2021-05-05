M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $312,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5,203.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

TFC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 163,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,064. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

