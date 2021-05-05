M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $242,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.49 on Wednesday, hitting $471.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.02. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

