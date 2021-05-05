M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 15,559 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 352,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

