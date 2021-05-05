Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) vs. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Financial Analysis

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $94.86 million 8.23 $1.12 million $0.13 433.23 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 1.18% 1.42% 1.12% Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surmodics and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surmodics presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.57%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Surmodics.

Summary

Surmodics beats Lyra Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

